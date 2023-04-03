EQS-DD: PharmaSGP Holding SE: MVH Beteiligungs- und Beratungs-GmbH, Interest-sustaining purchase order for up to 4,000 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE at market-preserving conditions in the period ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.04.2023 / 14:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: MVH Beteiligungs- und Beratungs-GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Madlena Last name(s): Hohlefelder Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PharmaSGP Holding SE

b) LEI

3912005CZ12PVVCIPT91

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A2P4LJ5





b) Nature of the transaction

Interest-sustaining purchase order for up to 4,000 shares of PharmaSGP Holding SE at market-preserving conditions in the period from March 31, 2023 until August 31, 2023 at the latest at a maximum purchase price of EUR 30.00 per share; settlement order terminable with notice of 2 stock exchange trading days.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

03.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





