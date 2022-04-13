13.04.2022 15:03:45

EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english





13.04.2022 / 15:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: QINO JB Ltd.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Josef
Last name(s): Blazicek
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PIERER Mobility AG

b) LEI
5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000KTMI02

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
82.80 EUR 10000 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
82.80 EUR 10000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
12/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


13.04.2022















Language: English
Company: PIERER Mobility AG
Edisonstrasse 1
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: www.pierermobility.com

Valorennummer (Schweiz): 41860974 Wertpapierkürzel: PMAG, Bloomberg: PMAG SE, PMAG GY Reuters: PMAG.S


 
End of News EQS News Service




74299  13.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327667&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries) 82,00 0,74% Pierer Mobility (ex KTM Industries)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Osterwochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland griffen nach den EZB-Beschlüssen beherzter zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen