EQS-DD: PIERER Mobility AG english





13.04.2022 / 15:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: QINO JB Ltd.





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Josef Last name(s): Blazicek Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Amendment

The notification of 13.04.2022 is amended to correct the currency of the price from EUR to CHF.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PIERER Mobility AG

b) LEI

5299008TBI1EUJJSWP89

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT0000KTMI02





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



82.80 CHF 10000 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



82.80 CHF 10000 Units





e) Date of the transaction

12/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Amendmenta) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

13.04.2022





