ProCredit Aktie
WKN DE: 622340 / ISIN: DE0006223407
|
12.03.2026 12:46:11
EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Christian Dagrosa, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.procredit-holding.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103654 12.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu ProCredit Holding AG & Co.KGaA
|
12.03.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Christoph Beeck, buy (EQS Group)
|
12.03.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Christoph Beeck, Kauf (EQS Group)
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12.03.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Jovanka Joleska Popovska, buy (EQS Group)
|
12.03.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Christian Dagrosa, buy (EQS Group)
|
12.03.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Georgios Chatzis, buy (EQS Group)
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12.03.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Christian Dagrosa, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12.03.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Jovanka Joleska Popovska, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12.03.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Georgios Chatzis, Kauf (EQS Group)