ProCredit Aktie
WKN DE: 622340 / ISIN: DE0006223407
|
12.11.2026 17:30:33
EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Eriola Bibolli, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
12.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.procredit-holding.com
|LEI Code:
|529900LIN8L1K9MLTR09
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107974 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu ProCredit Holding AG & Co.KGaA
|
13.11.26
|Schwacher Handel: SDAX letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX schwächelt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX notiert am Mittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.11.26
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: SDAX verbucht schlussendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
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12.11.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Georgios Chatzis, buy (EQS Group)
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12.11.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Georgios Chatzis, Kauf (EQS Group)
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12.11.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Christoph Beeck, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
12.11.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Jovanka Joleska Popovska, buy (EQS Group)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ProCredit Holding AG & Co.KGaA
|9,82
|6,28%
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