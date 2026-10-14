ProCredit Aktie
WKN DE: 622340 / ISIN: DE0006223407
|
14.10.2026 22:30:38
EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Georgios Chatzis, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProCredit Holding AG
|Rohmerplatz 33-37
|60486 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.procredit-holding.com
|LEI Code:
|529900LIN8L1K9MLTR09
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107536 14.10.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu ProCredit Holding AG & Co.KGaA
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14.10.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Jovanka Joleska Popovska, buy (EQS Group)
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14.10.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Jovanka Joleska Popovska, Kauf (EQS Group)
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14.10.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Christian Dagrosa, buy (EQS Group)
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14.10.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Christian Dagrosa, Kauf (EQS Group)
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14.10.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Eriola Bibolli, Kauf (EQS Group)
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14.10.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Eriola Bibolli, buy (EQS Group)
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14.10.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Christoph Beeck, Kauf (EQS Group)
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14.10.26
|EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Christoph Beeck, buy (EQS Group)