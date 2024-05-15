EQS-DD: ProCredit Holding AG: Hubert Spechtenhauser, buy

15.05.2024 12:00:42

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hubert
Last name(s): Spechtenhauser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProCredit Holding AG

b) LEI
529900LIN8L1K9MLTR09 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006223407

b) Nature of the transaction




Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
9.45 EUR 5060.13 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.4500 EUR 5060.1300 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/05/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: ProCredit Holding AG
Rohmerplatz 33-37
60486 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.procredit-holding.com



 
