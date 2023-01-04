04.01.2023 14:06:07

EQS-DD: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: Consult Invest Beteiligungsberatungs-GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.01.2023 / 14:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Consult Invest Beteiligungsberatungs-GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Hengstberger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG

b) LEI
5299006TWTYFNXLFV488 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006968001

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
30.30 EUR 3030.00 EUR
31.00 EUR 1550.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
30.53 EUR 4580.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Internet: www.progress-werk.de



 
