EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Dr. Katrin Burkhardt, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.04.2026 / 15:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Katrin Last name(s): Burkhardt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI

529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 4.12 EUR 56,856.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 4.12 EUR 56,856.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

28/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Société Générale MIC: XSGA

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

29.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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