EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Hubertus M. Habets, buy

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hubertus M.
Last name(s): Habets

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chairman of the Executive Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE

b) LEI
529900NY0WWQUKOMWQ37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000PSM7770

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
8.75 EUR 4375.00 EUR
8.75 EUR 2625.00 EUR
8.75 EUR 80500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.75 EUR 87500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
Medienallee 7
85774 Unterföhring
Germany
Internet: www.prosiebensat1.com



 
