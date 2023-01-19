|
19.01.2023 18:11:50
EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Prof. Dr. Rolf Nonnenmacher, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.01.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE
|Medienallee 7
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.prosiebensat1.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
80533 19.01.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ProSiebenSat.1 Media SEmehr Nachrichten
|
20.01.23
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Lawrence Aidem, buy (EQS Group)
|
20.01.23
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Lawrence Aidem, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
19.01.23
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Prof. Dr. Rolf Nonnenmacher, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
19.01.23
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Prof. Dr. Rolf Nonnenmacher, buy (EQS Group)
|
19.01.23
|ProSiebenSat.1-Aktie leichter: Medienaufseher betrachten höhere Berlusconi-Beteiligung mit Sorge (dpa-AFX)
|
17.01.23
|ProSiebenSat.1-Aktie steigt: UBS erhöht Kursziel von ProSiebenSat. 1 (dpa-AFX)
|
10.01.23
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Hubertus M. Habets, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
10.01.23
|EQS-DD: ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE: Hubertus M. Habets, buy (EQS Group)