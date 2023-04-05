Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 11:40:14

EQS-DD: PSI Software AG: Dr. Harald Schrimpf, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.04.2023 / 11:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Harald
Last name(s): Schrimpf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PSI Software AG

b) LEI
529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


























Price(s) Volume(s)
27.10 EUR 7452.50 EUR
27.05 EUR 1163.15 EUR
27.00 EUR 21303.00 EUR
26.95 EUR 2021.25 EUR
26.90 EUR 8554.20 EUR
27.10 EUR 27100.00 EUR
27.40 EUR 219.20 EUR
27.30 EUR 573.30 EUR
27.25 EUR 572.25 EUR
27.20 EUR 8051.20 EUR
27.15 EUR 10018.35 EUR
27.10 EUR 7723.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.0720 EUR 94751.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


05.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




82363  05.04.2023 CET/CEST



