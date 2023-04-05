EQS-DD: PSI Software AG: Dr. Harald Schrimpf, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.04.2023 / 11:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Harald Last name(s): Schrimpf





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PSI Software AG

b) LEI

529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



27.10 EUR 7452.50 EUR



27.05 EUR 1163.15 EUR



27.00 EUR 21303.00 EUR



26.95 EUR 2021.25 EUR



26.90 EUR 8554.20 EUR



27.10 EUR 27100.00 EUR



27.40 EUR 219.20 EUR



27.30 EUR 573.30 EUR



27.25 EUR 572.25 EUR



27.20 EUR 8051.20 EUR



27.15 EUR 10018.35 EUR



27.10 EUR 7723.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



27.0720 EUR 94751.9000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

04/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

05.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





