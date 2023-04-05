|
05.04.2023 11:40:14
EQS-DD: PSI Software AG: Dr. Harald Schrimpf, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PSI Software AG
|Dircksenstraße 42-44
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.psi.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
82363 05.04.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PSI Software AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11:40
|EQS-DD: PSI Software AG: Dr. Harald Schrimpf, sell (EQS Group)
|
11:40
|EQS-DD: PSI Software AG: Dr. Harald Schrimpf, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
29.03.23
|PSI Software AG : PSI with strong industrial business in 2022 (Investegate)
|
29.03.23
|EQS-News: PSI im Jahr 2022 mit starkem Industriegeschäft (EQS Group)
|
29.03.23
|EQS-News: PSI with strong industrial business in 2022 (EQS Group)
|
26.03.23
|EQS-AFR: PSI Software AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
26.03.23
|EQS-AFR: PSI Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
09.12.22
|EQS-CMS: PSI Software AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu PSI Software AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PSI Software AG
|27,20
|-0,18%