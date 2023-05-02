EQS-DD: PSI Software AG: Dr. Harald Schrimpf, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.05.2023 / 11:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Harald Last name(s): Schrimpf





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PSI Software AG

b) LEI

529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



29.10 EUR 14550.00 EUR



29.10 EUR 7275.00 EUR



29.40 EUR 3410.40 EUR



29.30 EUR 996.20 EUR



29.25 EUR 17550.00 EUR



29.40 EUR 3586.80 EUR



29.25 EUR 994.50 EUR



29.20 EUR 10044.80 EUR



29.40 EUR 8290.80 EUR



29.35 EUR 880.50 EUR



29.30 EUR 1172.00 EUR



29.25 EUR 1755.00 EUR



29.20 EUR 2569.60 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



29.2302 EUR 73075.6000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

28/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

02.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





