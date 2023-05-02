02.05.2023 11:57:02

EQS-DD: PSI Software AG: Dr. Harald Schrimpf, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.05.2023 / 11:56 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Harald
Last name(s): Schrimpf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PSI Software AG

b) LEI
529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




























Price(s) Volume(s)
29.10 EUR 14550.00 EUR
29.10 EUR 7275.00 EUR
29.40 EUR 3410.40 EUR
29.30 EUR 996.20 EUR
29.25 EUR 17550.00 EUR
29.40 EUR 3586.80 EUR
29.25 EUR 994.50 EUR
29.20 EUR 10044.80 EUR
29.40 EUR 8290.80 EUR
29.35 EUR 880.50 EUR
29.30 EUR 1172.00 EUR
29.25 EUR 1755.00 EUR
29.20 EUR 2569.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
29.2302 EUR 73075.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


02.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




82863  02.05.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1622129&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu PSI Software AGmehr Nachrichten