05.06.2023 13:13:14

EQS-DD: PSI Software AG: Dr. Harald Schrimpf, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.06.2023 / 13:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Harald
Last name(s): Schrimpf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PSI Software AG

b) LEI
529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




















Price(s) Volume(s)
33.65 EUR 1985.35 EUR
33.65 EUR 67.30 EUR
33.65 EUR 6595.40 EUR
33.65 EUR 4677.35 EUR
33.65 EUR 2893.90 EUR
33.65 EUR 605.70 EUR
33.75 EUR 7998.75 EUR
33.75 EUR 7020.00 EUR
33.75 EUR 1856.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
33.7000 EUR 33700.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de



 
