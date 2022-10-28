28.10.2022 13:39:54

EQS-DD: PSI Software AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.10.2022 / 13:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Harald
Last name(s): Schrimpf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PSI Software AG

b) LEI
529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
22.35 EUR 1117.50 EUR
22.45 EUR 5657.40 EUR
22.50 EUR 4455.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.4598 EUR 11229.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


28.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




79031  28.10.2022 CET/CEST



