EQS-DD: PSI Software AG: Karsten Trippel, buy

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Karsten
Last name(s): Trippel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PSI Software AG

b) LEI
529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
24.90 EUR 28884 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
24.9000 EUR 28884.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: PSI Software AG
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de



 
