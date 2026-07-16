PSI Software Aktie

PSI Software für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Z1JH / ISIN: DE000A0Z1JH9

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16.07.2026 16:58:44

EQS-DD: PSI Software SE: Prof. Dr. Uwe Hack, Sale of PSI shares tendered for sale in exchange for cash consideration as part of the settlement of the voluntary public tender offer to the ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.07.2026 / 16:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Hack

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PSI Software SE

b) LEI
529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HMWM7

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale of PSI shares tendered for sale in exchange for cash consideration as part of the settlement of the voluntary public tender offer to the shareholders of PSI Software SE

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
45.00 EUR 27,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
45.0000 EUR 27,000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


16.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: PSI Software SE
Dircksenstraße 42-44
10178 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.psi.de
LEI Code: 529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37



 
End of News EQS News Service




106076  16.07.2026 CET/CEST





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