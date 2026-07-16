EQS-DD: PSI Software SE: Robert Klaffus, Sale of PSI shares tendered for sale in exchange for cash consideration as part of the settlement of the voluntary public tender offer to the shareholders ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.07.2026 / 17:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Robert Last name(s): Klaffus

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PSI Software SE

b) LEI

529900OS5AIRXC3T2J37

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0HMWM7

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of PSI shares tendered for sale in exchange for cash consideration as part of the settlement of the voluntary public tender offer to the shareholders of PSI Software SE

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 45.00 EUR 223,245.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 45.0000 EUR 223,245.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

15/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

16.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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