23.01.2023 15:33:54

EQS-DD: publity AG: NEON Equity AG, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.01.2023 / 15:32 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: NEON Equity AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Olek
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
publity AG

b) LEI
967600E9ZL3H9FUG6311 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006972508

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
28.00 EUR 4200.00 EUR
28.00 EUR 1260.00 EUR
28.20 EUR 4371.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
28.0886 EUR 9831.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: publity AG
Opernturm, Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-4
60306 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: www.publity.de



 
