EQS-DD: publity AG: NEON Equity AG, buy

23.01.2023 / 17:39 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: NEON Equity AG





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Olek Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Amendment

incorrect indication of date of transaction

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

publity AG

b) LEI

967600E9ZL3H9FUG6311

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006972508





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



28.30 EUR 8490.00 EUR



28.30 EUR 5660.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



28.3000 EUR 14150.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

19/01/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





