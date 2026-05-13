EQS-DD: PUMA SE: ASTAM Holding GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.05.2026 / 19:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: ASTAM Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Mark Alexander Last name(s): Langer Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PUMA SE

b) LEI

529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006969603

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 24.75 EUR 65,191.50 EUR 24.73 EUR 3,165.44 EUR 24.73 EUR 25,743.93 EUR 24.73 EUR 519.33 EUR 24.73 EUR 98,722.16 EUR 24.73 EUR 1,731.10 EUR 24.74 EUR 2,647.18 EUR 24.74 EUR 15,487.24 EUR 24.74 EUR 11,850.46 EUR 24.74 EUR 14,893.48 EUR 24.75 EUR 21,606.75 EUR 24.75 EUR 23,834.25 EUR 24.75 EUR 63,731.25 EUR 24.75 EUR 2,202.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 24.7413 EUR 351,326.8200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

12/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: XETRA MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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