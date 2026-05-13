PUMA Aktie
WKN: 696960 / ISIN: DE0006969603
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13.05.2026 19:14:39
EQS-DD: PUMA SE: ASTAM Holding GmbH, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PUMA SE
|PUMA WAY 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.puma.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104882 13.05.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu PUMA SE
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17:59
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13.05.26
|EQS-DD: PUMA SE: ASTAM Holding GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
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13.05.26
|EQS-DD: PUMA SE: ASTAM Holding GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
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|EQS-DD: PUMA SE: ASTAM Holding GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
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08.05.26
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07.05.26
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07.05.26
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07.05.26
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