PUMA Aktie

PUMA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 696960 / ISIN: DE0006969603

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13.05.2026 19:14:39

EQS-DD: PUMA SE: ASTAM Holding GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.05.2026 / 19:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ASTAM Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Mark Alexander
Last name(s): Langer
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PUMA SE

b) LEI
529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006969603

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
24.75 EUR 65,191.50 EUR
24.73 EUR 3,165.44 EUR
24.73 EUR 25,743.93 EUR
24.73 EUR 519.33 EUR
24.73 EUR 98,722.16 EUR
24.73 EUR 1,731.10 EUR
24.74 EUR 2,647.18 EUR
24.74 EUR 15,487.24 EUR
24.74 EUR 11,850.46 EUR
24.74 EUR 14,893.48 EUR
24.75 EUR 21,606.75 EUR
24.75 EUR 23,834.25 EUR
24.75 EUR 63,731.25 EUR
24.75 EUR 2,202.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
24.7413 EUR 351,326.8200 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
12/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104882  13.05.2026 CET/CEST





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