12.10.2022 12:58:56

EQS-DD: PUMA SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.10.2022 / 12:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Arne
Last name(s): Freundt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PUMA SE

b) LEI
529900GRZ2BQY5ZM9N49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006969603

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
47.86 EUR 52023.82 EUR
47.87 EUR 48492.31 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
47.8648238 EUR 100516.13 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


12.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PUMA SE
PUMA WAY 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.puma.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




78817  12.10.2022 CET/CEST



Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

