EQS-DD: PVA TePla AG: Jalin Ketter, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.03.2023 / 10:09 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

First name: Jalin
Last name(s): Ketter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PVA TePla AG

b) LEI
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
21.4361 EUR 50267.6545 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.4361 EUR 50267.6545 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com



 
