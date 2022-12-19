EQS-DD: PVA TePla AG: Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.12.2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Gernot Last name(s): Hebestreit





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PVA TePla AG

b) LEI

5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007461006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



19.75 EUR 3634.00 EUR



19.75 EUR 1975.00 EUR



19.75 EUR 20164.75 EUR



19.75 EUR 1975.00 EUR



19.75 EUR 395.00 EUR



19.75 EUR 17380.00 EUR



19.75 EUR 3061.25 EUR



19.75 EUR 33891.00 EUR



19.75 EUR 16274.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



19.7500 EUR 98750.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETR MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





