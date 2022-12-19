Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON - Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen-w-
19.12.2022 09:19:49

EQS-DD: PVA TePla AG: Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.12.2022 / 09:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gernot
Last name(s): Hebestreit

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PVA TePla AG

b) LEI
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




















Price(s) Volume(s)
19.75 EUR 3634.00 EUR
19.75 EUR 1975.00 EUR
19.75 EUR 20164.75 EUR
19.75 EUR 1975.00 EUR
19.75 EUR 395.00 EUR
19.75 EUR 17380.00 EUR
19.75 EUR 3061.25 EUR
19.75 EUR 33891.00 EUR
19.75 EUR 16274.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
19.7500 EUR 98750.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETR
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com



 
