19.12.2022 15:49:53

EQS-DD: PVA TePla AG: Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.12.2022 / 15:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gernot
Last name(s): Hebestreit

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PVA TePla AG

b) LEI
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
19.50 EUR 3139.50 EUR
19.50 EUR 13045.50 EUR
19.50 EUR 22815.00 EUR
19.50 EUR 19500.00 EUR
19.50 EUR 39000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
19.5000 EUR 97500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETR
MIC: XETR


19.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80011  19.12.2022 CET/CEST



