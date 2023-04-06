Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
06.04.2023 12:03:49

EQS-DD: PVA TePla AG: Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.04.2023 / 12:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gernot
Last name(s): Hebestreit

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PVA TePla AG

b) LEI
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
21.00 EUR 630.00 EUR
21.00 EUR 4536.00 EUR
21.00 EUR 6006.00 EUR
21.00 EUR 14091.00 EUR
21.00 EUR 16737.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.0000 EUR 42000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


06.04.2023 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com



 
End of News




82425  06.04.2023 CET/CEST



