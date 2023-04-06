|
06.04.2023 12:03:49
EQS-DD: PVA TePla AG: Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PVA TePla AG
|Im Westpark 10-12
|35435 Wettenberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pvatepla.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
82425 06.04.2023 CET/CEST
