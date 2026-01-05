PWO Aktie

05.01.2026 12:13:04

EQS-DD: PWO AG: Consult Invest Beteiligungsberatungs-GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.01.2026 / 12:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Consult Invest Beteiligungsberatungs-GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Hengstberger
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PWO AG

b) LEI
5299006TWTYFNXLFV488 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006968001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.20 EUR 8,760.00 EUR
29.40 EUR 5,880.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.28 EUR 14,640.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


05.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: PWO AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Internet: www.pwo-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102738  05.01.2026 CET/CEST





