EQS-DD: PWO AG: Dr. Georg Hengstberger, Acceptance of an inheritance consisting of 112,575 shares of PWO AG as part of an undivided estate with a person who is not subject to the reporting ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.03.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Georg Last name(s): Hengstberger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

PWO AG

b) LEI

5299006TWTYFNXLFV488

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006968001

b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of an inheritance consisting of 112,575 shares of PWO AG as part of an undivided estate with a person who is not subject to the reporting requirements under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

23/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

26.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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