PWO Aktie

PWO für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 696800 / ISIN: DE0006968001

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26.03.2026 15:31:14

EQS-DD: PWO AG: Dr. Georg Hengstberger, Acceptance of an inheritance consisting of 112,575 shares of PWO AG as part of an undivided estate with a person who is not subject to the reporting ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.03.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Hengstberger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PWO AG

b) LEI
5299006TWTYFNXLFV488 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006968001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of an inheritance consisting of 112,575 shares of PWO AG as part of an undivided estate with a person who is not subject to the reporting requirements under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


26.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: PWO AG
Industriestraße 8
77704 Oberkirch
Germany
Internet: www.pwo-group.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103942  26.03.2026 CET/CEST





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