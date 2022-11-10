10.11.2022 10:06:52

EQS-DD: Pyramid AG: Arne Weber, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.11.2022 / 10:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Arne
Last name(s): Weber

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pyramid AG

b) LEI
5299002CFPVFWJVMBK43 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A254W52

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.4854 EUR 50043.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.4854 EUR 50043.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Pyramid AG
Sendlinger-Tor-Platz 8
80336 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.pyramid-ag.com



 
