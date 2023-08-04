|
04.08.2023 20:30:50
EQS-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG: Pascal Klein, sell
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Pyrum Innovations AG
|Dieselstraße 8
|66763 Dillingen/Saar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pyrum.net
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
84981 04.08.2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pyrum Innovations AGmehr Nachrichten
|
04.08.23
|EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Supervisory Board member acquires shares from the Executive Board OTC (EQS Group)
|
04.08.23
|EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG: Aufsichtsratsmitglied erwirbt außerbörslich Aktien vom Vorstand (EQS Group)
|
04.08.23
|EQS-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG: Jürgen Franz Opitz, buy (EQS Group)
|
04.08.23
|EQS-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG: Jürgen Franz Opitz, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
04.08.23
|EQS-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG: Pascal Klein, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
04.08.23
|EQS-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG: Pascal Klein, sell (EQS Group)
|
28.07.23
|EQS-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG: Elke Marlis Opitz, Donation of 9,335 shares in Pyrum Innovations AG (EQS Group)
|
28.07.23
|EQS-DD: Pyrum Innovations AG: Elke Marlis Opitz, Schenkung von 9.335 Aktien der Pyrum Innovations AG (EQS Group)