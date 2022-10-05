Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.10.2022 16:11:59

EQS-DD: q.beyond AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2022 / 16:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thies
Last name(s): Rixen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
q.beyond AG

b) LEI
529900DGVITE7A2L5G12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005137004

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
0.738 EUR 2509.20 EUR
0.777 EUR 4040.40 EUR
0.780 EUR 15600.00 EUR
0.790 EUR 19750.00 EUR
0.800 EUR 12418.40 EUR
0.800 EUR 23901.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.790097 EUR 78219.60 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
04/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: TGAT


05.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: q.beyond AG
Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55
50829 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.qbeyond.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




78723  05.10.2022 CET/CEST



