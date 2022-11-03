EQS-DD: Qiagen N.V.: Dr. Metin Colpan, Release of 457 Restricted Stock Units based on grant made on October 31, 2012. Exercise Price: $0.00. Closing price on October 31, 2022: $43.56. Subsequent ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.11.2022 / 22:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Metin Last name(s): Colpan





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: NL0012169213





b) Nature of the transaction

Release of 457 Restricted Stock Units based on grant made on October 31, 2012. Exercise Price: $0.00. Closing price on October 31, 2022: $43.56. Subsequent to the grant release receipt of 229 Common Shares upon net settlement wherein a number of Common Shares are withheld by the Company to cover related expenses (such as taxes and transaction costs baaed on share price on vesting date).



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

31/10/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





