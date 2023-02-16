EQS-DD: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Dr. Christina Lennkh, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.02.2023 / 16:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Christina Last name(s): Lennkh





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Mag. First name: Peter Last name(s): Lennkh Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

b) LEI

9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Debt instrument



ISIN: AT000B015433





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



100 % 200000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



100 % 200000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

14/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XVIE





