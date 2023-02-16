16.02.2023 16:33:46

EQS-DD: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Dr. Christina Lennkh, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.02.2023 / 16:33 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Christina
Last name(s): Lennkh

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Mag.
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Lennkh
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Raiffeisen Bank International AG

b) LEI
9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: AT000B015433

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
100 % 200000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
100 % 200000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/02/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XVIE


16.02.2023 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Internet: www.rbinternational.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80979  16.02.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1562101&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Raiffeisenmehr Nachrichten