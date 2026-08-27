Raiffeisen Aktie
WKN: 60630 / ISIN: AT0000606306
|
27.08.2026 16:36:44
EQS-DD: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Mag Michael Höllerer, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.08.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|Am Stadtpark 9
|A-1030 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
|LEI Code:
|9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106818 27.08.2026 CET/CEST
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