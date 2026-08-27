Raiffeisen Aktie

Raiffeisen für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 60630 / ISIN: AT0000606306

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.08.2026 16:36:44

EQS-DD: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Mag Michael Höllerer, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.08.2026 / 16:35 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mag
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Höllerer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Raiffeisen Bank International AG

b) LEI
9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000606306

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
30,090.90 EUR 483.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
30,090.9000 EUR 483.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
27/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: RBI SI
MIC: RBIV


27.08.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Internet: https://www.rbinternational.com/en/raiffeisen.html
LEI Code: 9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95



 
End of News EQS News Service




106818  27.08.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Raiffeisen

mehr Nachrichten