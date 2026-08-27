EQS-DD: Raiffeisen Bank International AG: Mag Michael Höllerer, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.08.2026 / 16:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Mag First name: Michael Last name(s): Höllerer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

b) LEI

9ZHRYM6F437SQJ6OUG95

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000606306

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 30,090.90 EUR 483.00 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 30,090.9000 EUR 483.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

27/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: RBI SI MIC: RBIV

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

27.08.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



