RATIONAL Aktie

RATIONAL ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 701080 / ISIN: DE0007010803

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02.11.2026 18:00:34

EQS-DD: Rational AG: HONUA Natur & Mensch Stiftung, Dedication/gift (addition) of 350,000 shares in RATIONAL AG




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.11.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: HONUA Natur & Mensch Stiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Lintz
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900K139N6UFJ1A758 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007010803

b) Nature of the transaction
Dedication/gift (addition) of 350,000 shares in RATIONAL AG

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/10/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft
Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
86899 Landsberg am Lech
Germany
Internet: www.rational-online.com
LEI Code: 529900K139N6UFJ1A758



 
End of News EQS News Service




107748  02.11.2026 CET/CEST





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