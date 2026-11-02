RATIONAL Aktie
WKN: 701080 / ISIN: DE0007010803
|
02.11.2026 18:00:34
EQS-DD: Rational AG: HONUA Natur & Mensch Stiftung, Dedication/gift (addition) of 350,000 shares in RATIONAL AG
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft
|Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
|86899 Landsberg am Lech
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rational-online.com
|LEI Code:
|529900K139N6UFJ1A758
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
107748 02.11.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu RATIONAL AG
Analysen zu RATIONAL AG
|20.10.26
|RATIONAL Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.10.26
|RATIONAL Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.26
|RATIONAL Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.10.26
|RATIONAL Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.10.26
|RATIONAL Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.10.26
|RATIONAL Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.10.26
|RATIONAL Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.26
|RATIONAL Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.10.26
|RATIONAL Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.10.26
|RATIONAL Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.10.26
|RATIONAL Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.10.26
|RATIONAL Buy
|Warburg Research
|02.10.26
|RATIONAL Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.10.26
|RATIONAL Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.09.26
|RATIONAL Buy
|UBS AG
|19.03.26
|RATIONAL Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.26
|RATIONAL Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.01.26
|RATIONAL Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.11.25
|RATIONAL Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.25
|RATIONAL Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.10.26
|RATIONAL Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.08.26
|RATIONAL Halten
|DZ BANK
|07.08.26
|RATIONAL Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.08.26
|RATIONAL Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.07.26
|RATIONAL Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RATIONAL AG
|634,50
|1,93%
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