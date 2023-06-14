EQS-DD: RCM Beteiligungs AG: Martin Schmitt, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



14.06.2023 / 18:43 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Martin Last name(s): Schmitt





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RCM Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI

529900CIUYJHJL6TU820

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1RFMY4





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



1.57 EUR 21402.24 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



1.5700 EUR 21402.2400 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

12/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE - FREIVERKEHR MIC: TGAT





