EQS-DD: Readcrest Capital AG: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Acquisition of 7,516,666 shares through the mandatory conversion of convertible bonds at a conversion price of EUR 1.20



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



29.07.2026 / 17:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Elgeti Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Readcrest Capital AG

b) LEI

8945004D7BZ2T9FUK105

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 7,516,666 shares through the mandatory conversion of convertible bonds at a conversion price of EUR 1.20

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1.20 EUR 9,019,999.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1.20 EUR 9,019,999.20 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

27/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

29.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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