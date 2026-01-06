Readcrest Capital Aktie

EQS-DD: Readcrest Capital AG: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.01.2026 / 10:36 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Readcrest Capital AG

b) LEI
8945004D7BZ2T9FUK105 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.25 EUR 3,930.00 EUR
1.25 EUR 8,570.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.25 EUR 12,500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Readcrest Capital AG
Schopenstehl 22
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.readcrest.com



 
