Readcrest Capital Aktie
WKN DE: A0LE3J / ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1
|
01.06.2026 19:00:40
EQS-DD: Readcrest Capital AG: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Triggering of the conversion obligation for mandatory convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 9,019,999.00 at a ...
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
01.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Readcrest Capital AG
|Hermannstraße 40
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.readcrest.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105272 01.06.2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!