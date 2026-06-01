EQS-DD: Readcrest Capital AG: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, Triggering of the conversion obligation for mandatory convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 9,019,999.00 at a ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.06.2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Midgard Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rolf Last name(s): Elgeti Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Readcrest Capital AG

b) LEI

8945004D7BZ2T9FUK105

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1

b) Nature of the transaction

Triggering of the conversion obligation for mandatory convertible bonds with a nominal value of EUR 9,019,999.00 at a conversion price of EUR 1.20 into 7,516,666 shares (Triggered condition: entry of contingent capital in the commercial register)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

27/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

01.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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