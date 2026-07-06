Readcrest Capital Aktie

Readcrest Capital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0LE3J / ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1

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06.07.2026 20:22:42

EQS-DD: Readcrest Capital AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.07.2026 / 20:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Obotritia Capital KGaA

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rolf
Last name(s): Elgeti
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Readcrest Capital AG

b) LEI
8945004D7BZ2T9FUK105 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.50 EUR 27,900.00 EUR
1.50 EUR 1,125.00 EUR
1.50 EUR 975.00 EUR
1.49 EUR 238,400.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.4911 EUR 268,400.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


06.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Readcrest Capital AG
Hermannstraße 40
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.readcrest.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105940  06.07.2026 CET/CEST





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