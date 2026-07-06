Readcrest Capital Aktie
WKN DE: A0LE3J / ISIN: DE000A0LE3J1
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06.07.2026 20:22:42
EQS-DD: Readcrest Capital AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Readcrest Capital AG
|Hermannstraße 40
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.readcrest.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105940 06.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Readcrest Capital AG
|
06.07.26
|EQS-DD: Readcrest Capital AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, buy (EQS Group)
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06.07.26
|EQS-DD: Readcrest Capital AG: Obotritia Capital KGaA, Kauf (EQS Group)
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23.06.26
|EQS-AFR: Readcrest Capital AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
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23.06.26
|EQS-AFR: Readcrest Capital AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
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09.06.26
|EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG grows UK home care business (EQS Group)
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09.06.26
|EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG baut britisches Home-Care-Geschäft aus (EQS Group)
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08.06.26
|EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG publishes guidance for adjusted EBITDA 2026 (EQS Group)
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08.06.26
|EQS-News: Readcrest Capital AG veröffentlicht Prognose für bereinigtes EBITDA 2026 (EQS Group)