EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Koehler Invest N.V., This transaction represents an off-market transfer of shares as part of an intra-family reorganisation of shareholdings and does not constitute ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



30.06.2026 / 17:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Koehler Invest N.V.

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Michael Stephan Rolf Last name(s): Köhler Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Redcare Pharmacy N.V.

b) LEI

529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction

This transaction represents an off-market transfer of shares as part of an intra-family reorganisation of shareholdings and does not constitute a sale of shares into the market.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 64.40 EUR 772,800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 64.4000 EUR 772,800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

26/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

30.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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