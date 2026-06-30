Redcare Pharmacy Aktie

Redcare Pharmacy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.06.2026 17:08:41

EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Koehler Invest N.V., This transaction represents an off-market transfer of shares as part of an intra-family reorganisation of shareholdings and does not constitute ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.06.2026 / 17:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Koehler Invest N.V.

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Michael Stephan Rolf
Last name(s): Köhler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Redcare Pharmacy N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction
This transaction represents an off-market transfer of shares as part of an intra-family reorganisation of shareholdings and does not constitute a sale of shares into the market.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
64.40 EUR 772,800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
64.4000 EUR 772,800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.redcare-pharmacy.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105838  30.06.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Redcare Pharmacy (ex Shop Apotheke)

mehr Nachrichten