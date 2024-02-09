EQS-DD: RENK Group AG: Claus von Hermann, buy

09.02.2024 15:12:46

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Claus
Last name(s): von Hermann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RENK Group AG

b) LEI
894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000RENK730

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
15.00 EUR 399990.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
15.0000 EUR 399990.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: RENK Group AG
Gögginger Straße 73
86159 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.renk.com



 
