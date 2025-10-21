EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Addendum Invest FlexKapG, Sale: OTC - Outside a trading venue, sale of shares to a private individual



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.10.2025 / 10:46 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: Addendum Invest FlexKapG

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Msc, MBA First name: Philip Last name(s): Pauer Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

REPLOID Group AG

b) LEI

529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5

b) Nature of the transaction

Sale: OTC - Outside a trading venue, sale of shares to a private individual

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1,750.00 EUR 86.00 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1,750.00 EUR 86.00 Units

e) Date of the transaction

13/10/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

21.10.2025 CET/CEST

