REPLOID Group Aktie

REPLOID Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41CP6 / ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5

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02.10.2026 09:06:45

EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Philip Pauer, Acquisition: The reported transaction constitutes the reversal of the gift made by the person subject to the notification obligation to a person not ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.10.2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Philip
Last name(s): Pauer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
REPLOID Group AG

b) LEI
529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition: The reported transaction constitutes the reversal of the gift made by the person subject to the notification obligation to a person not closely associated with them, as reported on February 13, 2026. Accordingly, no cash consideration is involved.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 37.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.0000 EUR 37.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
30/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


02.10.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: REPLOID Group AG
Durisolstraße 6
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: reploid.eu
LEI Code: 529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12



 
End of News EQS News Service




107356  02.10.2026 CET/CEST





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