EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Philip Pauer, Acquisition: The reported transaction constitutes the reversal of the gift made by the person subject to the notification obligation to a person not ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.10.2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Philip Last name(s): Pauer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

REPLOID Group AG

b) LEI

529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition: The reported transaction constitutes the reversal of the gift made by the person subject to the notification obligation to a person not closely associated with them, as reported on February 13, 2026. Accordingly, no cash consideration is involved.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 37.00 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.0000 EUR 37.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

30/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

02.10.2026 CET/CEST

View original content: EQS News



