WKN DE: A41CP6 / ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5

13.02.2026 11:58:08

EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Philip Pauer, Disposal: The reported transaction concerns a gift to a person not closely associated with the PDMR, made without any consideration and resulting in no ...




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.02.2026 / 11:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Philip
Last name(s): Pauer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
REPLOID Group AG

b) LEI
529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal: The reported transaction concerns a gift to a person not closely associated with the PDMR, made without any consideration and resulting in no cash inflow to the donor.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 37.00 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 37.00 Units

e) Date of the transaction
06/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


13.02.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: REPLOID Group AG
Maria-Theresia-Straße 53
4600 Wels
Austria
Internet: reploid.eu



 
End of News EQS News Service




103230  13.02.2026 CET/CEST





