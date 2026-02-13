EQS-DD: REPLOID Group AG: Philip Pauer, Disposal: The reported transaction concerns a gift to a person not closely associated with the PDMR, made without any consideration and resulting in no ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



13.02.2026 / 11:57 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Philip Last name(s): Pauer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

REPLOID Group AG

b) LEI

529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal: The reported transaction concerns a gift to a person not closely associated with the PDMR, made without any consideration and resulting in no cash inflow to the donor.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 EUR 37.00 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.00 EUR 37.00 Units

e) Date of the transaction

06/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

13.02.2026 CET/CEST

