EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Armin Theodor Papperger, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



07.05.2026 / 11:21 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Armin Theodor Last name(s): Papperger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI

5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1,405.00 EUR 505,800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1,405.0000 EUR 505,800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

07/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Quotrix MIC: XDUS

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

07.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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