Rheinmetall Aktie
WKN: 703000 / ISIN: DE0007030009
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02.06.2026 11:12:40
EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: ATP Holding GmbH, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rheinmetall AG
|Rheinmetall Platz 1
|40476 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rheinmetall.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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105286 02.06.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Rheinmetall AG
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02.06.26
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