Rheinmetall Aktie

Rheinmetall für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 703000 / ISIN: DE0007030009

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22.06.2026 18:01:42

EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: ATP Holding GmbH, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.06.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ATP Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Armin Theodor
Last name(s): Papperger
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1,165 EUR 4,660 EUR
1,165 EUR 151,450 EUR
1,165 EUR 1,165 EUR
1,165 EUR 48,930 EUR
1,165 EUR 1,165 EUR
1,165 EUR 20,970 EUR
1,165 EUR 34,950 EUR
1,165 EUR 15,145 EUR
1,165 EUR 440,370 EUR
1,165 EUR 90,870 EUR
1,164.8 EUR 37,273.6 EUR
1,164.8 EUR 13,977.6 EUR
1,164.8 EUR 3,494.4 EUR
1,165 EUR 4,660 EUR
1,164.8 EUR 4,659.2 EUR
1,164.8 EUR 9,318.4 EUR
1,164.8 EUR 9,318.4 EUR
1,164.8 EUR 9,318.4 EUR
1,164.8 EUR 9,318.4 EUR
1,165 EUR 1,165 EUR
1,164.8 EUR 5,824 EUR
1,164 EUR 12,804 EUR
1,164 EUR 175,764 EUR
1,163.8 EUR 32,586.4 EUR
1,163.6 EUR 1,163.6 EUR
1,164 EUR 3,492 EUR
1,163.8 EUR 6,982.8 EUR
1,164 EUR 6,984 EUR
1,163.8 EUR 6,982.8 EUR
1,163.6 EUR 12,799.6 EUR
1,163.6 EUR 100,069.6 EUR
1,163.6 EUR 20,944.8 EUR
1,163.6 EUR 478,239.6 EUR
1,163.6 EUR 26,762.8 EUR
1,163.6 EUR 6,981.6 EUR
1,163.6 EUR 89,597.2 EUR
1,163.4 EUR 65,150.4 EUR
1,163.6 EUR 3,490.8 EUR
1,163.6 EUR 13,963.2 EUR
1,162.4 EUR 22,085.6 EUR
1,160.8 EUR 224,034.4 EUR
1,160.8 EUR 61,522.4 EUR
1,160.6 EUR 22,051.4 EUR
1,160.8 EUR 6,964.8 EUR
1,160.8 EUR 8,125.6 EUR
1,159 EUR 4,636 EUR
1,159 EUR 1,159 EUR
1,159 EUR 10,431 EUR
1,159 EUR 15,067 EUR
1,159 EUR 5,795 EUR
1,159 EUR 13,908 EUR
1,159 EUR 4,636 EUR
1,159 EUR 96,197 EUR
1,159 EUR 2,318 EUR
1,159 EUR 264,252 EUR
1,159 EUR 9,272 EUR
1,159 EUR 49,837 EUR
1,159 EUR 38,247 EUR
1,159 EUR 25,498 EUR
1,159 EUR 6,954 EUR
1,159 EUR 2,318 EUR
1,159 EUR 5,795 EUR
1,158.8 EUR 470,472.8 EUR
1,158.8 EUR 22,017.2 EUR
1,158.8 EUR 11,588 EUR
1,158.8 EUR 144,850 EUR
1,158.8 EUR 31,287.6 EUR
1,158.8 EUR 3,476.4 EUR
1,158.8 EUR 17,382 EUR
1,158.6 EUR 11,586 EUR
1,158.4 EUR 27,801.6 EUR
1,158.8 EUR 5,794 EUR
1,158.8 EUR 11,588 EUR
1,158.8 EUR 15,064.4 EUR
1,158.8 EUR 5,794 EUR
1,158.8 EUR 6,952.8 EUR
1,158.8 EUR 37,081.6 EUR
1,158.8 EUR 3,476.4 EUR
1,158.2 EUR 22,005.8 EUR
1,158 EUR 2,316 EUR
1,158.2 EUR 3,474.6 EUR
1,158.2 EUR 6,949.2 EUR
1,155.8 EUR 77,438.6 EUR
1,155.8 EUR 197,641.8 EUR
1,155.8 EUR 21,960.2 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1,161.4554 EUR 4,041,864.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105680  22.06.2026 CET/CEST





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