18.08.2023 09:25:50

EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Dagmar Steinert, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.08.2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Dagmar
Last name(s): Steinert

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI
5299001OU9CSE29O6S05 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
247.70 EUR 37155.00 EUR
247.60 EUR 61969.90 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
247.6375 EUR 99124.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


18.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




85277  18.08.2023 CET/CEST



