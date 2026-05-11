EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Dr. Jutta Roosen-Grillo, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.05.2026 / 10:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Jutta Last name(s): Roosen-Grillo

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ulrich Last name(s): Grillo Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Rheinmetall AG

b) LEI

5299001OU9CSE29O6S05

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007030009

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 1,244.00 EUR 19,904.00 EUR 1,244.20 EUR 4,976.80 EUR 1,259.20 EUR 37,776.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 1,253.1360 EUR 62,656.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

08/05/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

11.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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